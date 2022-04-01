Four people, including a 4-year-old-child, injured in Thursday crash on Highway 36

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Four people, including a child, received minor injuries in an accident on Thursday afternoon two miles west of Osborn.

Thirty-six-year-old Hunter Martin of Winston allegedly fell asleep as his eastbound pickup traveled off the north side of Highway 36 and collided with another pickup that was turning north onto Fairview Road.

Taken by EMS to the Cameron Regional Medical Center were two passengers in the Martin pickup, 34-year-old Bailey Pickering and a four-year boy, both from Winston. Martin declined medical treatment at the scene.

The driver of the eastbound pickup, 49-year-old Matthew Arnold of Maysville, was taken by EMS to the hospital in Cameron.

The Highway Patrol reported three occupants in the Martin pickup were using seat belts while Arnold was not.

Both trucks were demolished in the crash at 4:35 pm

