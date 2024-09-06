Four ordinances on Trenton City Council agenda for September 9

Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton City Council will convene on September 9 at Trenton City Hall at 7 p.m. to discuss four ordinances. The meeting will also be available on Zoom for remote attendees.

One of the ordinances involves a proposal to deny a conditional use permit requested by Vance Cox, representing American Sportsman LLC. The request would allow two camper hookups behind his existing building.

Another ordinance up for consideration would grant Riverside Country Club, through KGI Wireless and on behalf of Vertical Bridge, a conditional use permit. This permit would allow for the construction of a new 155-foot monopole tower to support Verizon Wireless service at 101 Country Club Place in Trenton.

A third ordinance involves a request from Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri, acting on behalf of the North Central Missouri Mental Health Center. The request seeks to subdivide property between 1601 East 28th Street and 2910 Oklahoma Avenue into two parcels.

The final ordinance would amend the city code to add a stop sign at the intersection of southbound Cedar Street and 10th Street.

Additional items on the agenda include a presentation by Robert Romesburg on exotic animal exhibits, the fiscal year 2024-2025 city house demolition list, and an appointment to the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

