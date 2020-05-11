Four north Missouri students awarded scholarships from Smithfield

Four north Missouri students, including one from Trenton High School, are recipients of Smithfield Hog Production Scholarships.

Receiving a $2,500 family scholarship are Allena Allen of Trenton high school and Gavin Garrett who was graduated last year from North Harrison High School in Eagleville.

Allena Allen is the daughter of Jason and Sarah Allen of Trenton. Jason is a farm maintenance technician and has been with Smithfield hog production since 2002. Allena plans to attend North Central Missouri College to study agriculture business and animal science.

Gavin Garrett is a son of Randy and Jerri Ann Garrett. Jerri Ann joined Smithfield in 2006 and serves as the safety manager. Gavin Garrett will be going into his second year at Kansas State University.

Smithfield is awarding $500 community scholarships to seniors at Stanberry High School. Recipients are Sydney Mattson, daughter of Micheal and Melissa Mattson; as well as Ashley Peterson, whose parents are Kent and Alena Peterson.

For the 2020 application period, Smithfield reports it had 15 submissions for family scholarships and 48 for community scholarships.

