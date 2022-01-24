Four Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers stationed in Macon to receive promotions

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Captain Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, announces the following promotions and transfer effective February 1, 2022.

Corporal Terrance B. Ritter will be promoted to sergeant and designated the zone supervisor of Zone 2, serving the citizens of Macon and Shelby counties. Ritter was appointed to the Patrol on January 7, 2007. After graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop H, Zone 2, serving the citizens of Nodaway and Worth counties. On October 1, 2010, he transferred from Troop H to Troop B, Zone 9, serving the citizens of Marion and Ralls counties. On March 1, 2013, he transferred from Zone 9 to Zone 2, serving the citizens of Macon and Shelby counties. On March 1, 2017, he was promoted to corporal and designated the assistant zone supervisor of Zone 2.

Sergeant Ritter is a native of Monroe City, Missouri, and graduated from Monroe City R-1 High School. He holds a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri. He is married to Deidre (Keithley), and they have two children, Hagan and Lawsyn.

Corporal Terry J. Adams will be promoted to sergeant and will remain in his present assignment as the Troop B canine officer. Adams was appointed to the Patrol on October 20, 2002. After graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop B, Zone 1, Macon, and Shelby counties. On April 30, 2006, he transferred to Zone 11, Monroe, and Randolph counties, and on February 3, 2008, he transferred to Zone 2, Macon, and Shelby counties. On September 1, 2011, he was designated as the Troop B canine officer. On January 1, 2013, Adams was promoted to corporal and remained Troop B’s canine officer.

Sergeant Adams is a native of Monroe City, Missouri, and graduated from Monroe City R-1 High School. He attended Moberly Area Community College in Moberly, Missouri, and Hannibal LaGrange College in Hannibal, Missouri. He is married to Mandy (Farland), and they have two children, Tanner and Conner.

Trooper Donald P. Borgmeyer will be promoted to corporal and designated the assistant zone supervisor of Zone 2, Macon, and Shelby counties. Borgmeyer was appointed to the Patrol on January 5, 2015. After graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop B, Zone 4, serving the citizens of Putnam and Sullivan counties. On August 1, 2016, he transferred from Zone 4 to Zone 5, serving the citizens of Adair and Schuyler counties.

Corporal Borgmeyer is a native of Fenton, Missouri, and graduated from the Vianney High School in Kirkwood, Missouri. He holds an associate’s degree in finance from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. He is married to Amanda (Miller), and they have three children, Alexa, Aubrey, and Bryce.

Trooper Cole T. Hinshaw transferred from Troop B, Zone 6, Clark, and Scotland counties, to Troop B, Zone 11, Randolph, and Monroe counties. Hinshaw was appointed to the Patrol on August 3, 2020. After graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop B, Zone 6, Clark, and Scotland counties.

Trooper Hinshaw is a native of Shelbyville, Missouri, and graduated from North Shelby High School in Shelbyville, Missouri. Before his appointment to the Patrol, Hinshaw was employed by the Shelbina Police Department. He graduated from Vatterott College in 2005 with a degree in electrical mechanics. He is married to Jordan (Smith) and they have three daughters, Kinsley, Avery, and Heidi.

