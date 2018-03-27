Four members of Newtown 4-H club attend conference in Columbia

Four members of the Newtown Community 4-H Club learned leadership skills at the 4-H Teen Conference in Columbia.

Johannes Oaks, Landry Oaks, Grant Oaks, and Brett Otto joined more than 270 4-Hers ages 11 to 13 from 62 Missouri counties for workshops and activities.

State 4-H Program Leader Doctor Alison Copeland and University of Missouri Extension Youth and Families Senior Program Leader Doctor Jo Britt-Rankin engaged with the youth during the conference.

Vice Chancellor of Extension and Engagement Doctor Marshall Stewart provided a closing message through an interactive address. He encouraged the 4-Hers to consider the deeper meaning of the 4-H pledge as they make life choices.

The 4-H Youth Program Assistant Penny Kittle says the Teen Conference is the first big trip away from home for many of the attendees. She adds that the leadership skills learned help build a solid foundation for success.

