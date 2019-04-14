Four injured when SUV strikes farm tractor on Highway 36

Four people were hurt Saturday afternoon when a sports utility vehicle hit the rear of a tractor on Highway 36 west of Stewartsville.

The operator of the tractor, 57-year old Mark Deshon of Clarksdale, was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with moderate injuries. The driver of the SUV, 32-year old Shirley Kelly of Maysville, was taken to the hospital in st. Joseph with minor injuries. Two passengers in the SUV, 25-year old Joshua Coleman and 5-year-old Gunnar Kelly, both of Maysville, also were taken to Mosaic Life Care with minor injuries.

The accident happened about two miles west of Stewartsville on Highway 36 when the westbound SUV hit the rear of the tractor. The tractor then went off the right side of the road and overturned, coming to rest on its wheels. The SUV went off the left side of the road.

Both the SUV and the tractor were demolished. Deshon was the only person not wearing a seat belt.