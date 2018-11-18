Four injured, including two children, in two-vehicle crash south of Eagleville

Snow on Interstate 35 in northern Harrison County on Saturday night contributed to a two-vehicle accident which injured four people four miles south of Eagleville.

The highway patrol reports a pickup truck northbound on I-35 went out of control on the snow-covered road, crossed the median, and traveled into the path of a southbound sports utility vehicle. The front of the SUV and the passenger side of the pickup collided, demolishing both vehicles.

Three members of a St. Joseph family in the SUV received injuries in the crash including 31-year-old Amanda Bugbee who received moderate injuries while four-year-old Ryder Bugbee and one-year-old Rayce Bugbee received minor injuries. They were passengers in the SUV driven by 32-year-old Stephen Bugbee of St. Joseph who was not reported hurt. The driver of the pickup, 42-year-old Tomas Revuelta of Zillah, Washington received minor injuries.

All four of the injured were taken by private vehicle to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany. All five of the vehicle occupants used safety devices. The patrol reports the two children were spared more serious injuries because they were properly secured in child safety seats.