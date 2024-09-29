Four injured, including two children, in a crash on Highway 63 near Excello

Local News September 29, 2024
Four people sustained serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 at Excello in Macon County on September 28, 2024. The accident occurred at approximately 1:40 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2024 GMC Acadia driven by Kimberly A. Gittemeier, 55, of Cairo, Missouri, was traveling westbound when it failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a southbound 2020 Nissan Pathfinder, driven by Kristopher P. Kidd, 36, of Moberly, Missouri, on the passenger side. Both vehicles sustained extensive damage and were towed from the scene.

Those Injured:

  • Kristopher P. Kidd, 36, Moberly, MO
    • Driver of the Nissan Pathfinder
    • Serious injuries
    • Wearing a seat belt
    • Transported by Randolph County Ambulance to University Hospital
  • Juvenile, 6, Moberly, MO
    • Occupant of the Nissan Pathfinder
    • Serious injuries
    • Wearing a seat belt
    • Transported by Macon County Ambulance to University Hospital
  • Juvenile, 8, Moberly, MO
    • Occupant of the Nissan Pathfinder
    • Serious injuries
    • Wearing a seat belt
    • Transported by MU to University Hospital
  • Kimberly A. Gittemeier, 55, Cairo, MO
    • Driver of the GMC Acadia
    • Serious injuries
    • Wearing a seat belt
    • Transported by Macon County Ambulance to University Hospital

The crash was investigated by Trooper Willock of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, with assistance from Master Sergeant Easley, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Macon County EMS, and Randolph County EMS.

