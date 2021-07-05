Four injured in two-vehicle crash north of Gower

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Milan man and three other individuals sustained injuries in a two-vehicle crash four miles north of Gower on Sunday, July 4.

The Highway Patrol reports 39-year-old Jeremy McAlister of Milan was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by 40-year-old Curtis Faulconer of Smithville. They were taken by emergency medical services to Mosaic Life Care of Saint Joseph. The driver of a sports utility vehicle, a 17-year-old boy from Gower, was also taken by EMS to Mosaic Life Care. A medical helicopter took the SUV passenger, an 11-year-old boy from Gower, to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City. The Patrol considered all of the injuries serious.

The SUV traveled south on Highway 169 before it reportedly crossed the center of the road and went into the path of the northbound pickup. The SUV’s front bumper impacted the truck’s front bumper. The truck began to skid and went off the east side of U. S. 169, returned to the road, crossed both lanes, and came to rest on the west side of the road. The SUV ran off the west side of the road before stopping. Both vehicles were totaled.

The Patrol notes the drivers and passengers wore seat belts with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office assisting at the scene of the crash.

Related