Four injured in two-vehicle crash five miles east of Gallatin

Four people sustained injuries in an accident involving two pickup trucks five miles east of Gallatin on Thursday afternoon July 1.

The Highway Patrol reports the driver of one pickup, 33-year-old Daryl Betts of Fayette, the driver of the other pickup, 34-year-old Jonathan Parker of Gallatin, and Parker’s passenger, 82-year-old Billy Parker of Gallatin, received moderate injuries. Betts’s passenger, a six-year-old girl from Fayette, sustained what were considered minor injuries. They were all taken to the Cameron Regional Medical Center. Betts and his passenger were transported by Daviess County Ambulance, Jonathan Parker was taken by Cameron Ambulance, and Billy Parker was taken by Grundy County Ambulance.

The truck the Parkers were in traveled east on Highway 6, and the truck Betts drove was turning west onto Highway 6 from Route V. Betts reportedly failed to yield to the other truck. The Parkers’ pickup attempted to avoid Betts’s by going into the westbound lane. The Parkers’ truck struck Betts’s, and both vehicles came to rest in the road.

Both pickups were totaled. Betts and his passenger wore seat belts, but the Parkers did not.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

