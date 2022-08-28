Four injured in Saturday night UTV crash, driver accused of DWI

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Four people were hurt Saturday night when a UTV overturned.

Two of the passengers, 31-year-old Crystal Hosman of Cameron and 34-year-old Melody Steele from King City received serious injuries. The driver, 32-year-old Rochelle Howard of Cameron, and a passenger, 33-year-old lacy McCannon of Turney received minor injuries. Steele was taken to Liberty Hospital and the other three injured to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The crash happened on private property six miles south of Cameron off northeast Estep Road as the driver attempted to turn the UTV onto the grass. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on its wheels.

Damage to the UTV was moderate and it was unknown whether the occupants were wearing safety equipment.

The patrol reports Rochelle Howard was accused of felony driving while intoxicated and unlawful use of a utility vehicle in a careless and improper manner.