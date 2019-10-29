Four injured in I-35 crash

Four people were injured in a two-vehicle, Interstate 35, accident on wet pavement early Monday evening two miles to the east of Holt in Clinton County.

A southbound car driven by 23-year-old Skyler Johnson of Macon was merging onto I-35 from Route PP when it went out of control; crossed the median, and traveled into oncoming traffic. The passenger side of the car was then struck by a northbound minivan.

The patrol described injuries as moderate for Johnson and serious for a passenger, 23-year-old Ethan Pagliai of Excello who were taken to Liberty Hospital. The patrol listed injuries as moderate for the driver of the minivan, 57-year old Robert Young and serious for his passenger, 54-year-old Kristina Young, both of Lathrop. The Youngs were taken to North Kansas City Hospital.

Both vehicles were demolished in the Monday crash.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 27 Shares