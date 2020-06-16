Four injured in head-on crash east of Novinger

Four people received varying degrees of injuries when two vehicles collided on Highway 6 early Monday evening two miles east of Novinger.

A passenger in an eastbound car, 32 year old Ralph Saavedra of Unionville received what the highway patrol called serious injuries. That car was driven by 21 year old George Marshall, also of Unionville, who wasn’t hurt.

Three occupants of a westbound car received injuries ranging from minor to moderate. They were the driver, 24 year old Santiago Gomez of Milan plus passengers 26 year old Patricia Smith of Unionville and 39 year old Michael Sweetman, also of Unionville. All of the injured were taken by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

The highway patrol said the two cars were approaching each other when the head-on crash occurred about 5:30 pm. Both vehicles were demolished.

