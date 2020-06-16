Four injured in head-on crash east of Novinger

Local News June 16, 2020 John Anthony
Head-On Collision or crash

Four people received varying degrees of injuries when two vehicles collided on Highway 6 early Monday evening two miles east of Novinger.

A passenger in an eastbound car, 32 year old Ralph Saavedra of Unionville received what the highway patrol called serious injuries. That car was driven by 21 year old George Marshall, also of Unionville, who wasn’t hurt.

Three occupants of a westbound car received injuries ranging from minor to moderate. They were the driver, 24 year old Santiago Gomez of Milan plus passengers 26 year old Patricia Smith of Unionville and 39 year old Michael Sweetman, also of Unionville. All of the injured were taken by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

The highway patrol said the two cars were approaching each other when the head-on crash occurred about 5:30 pm. Both vehicles were demolished.

Tags

John Anthony

About John Anthony

John started working for KTTN Radio in the 1970s as a news reporter. He has been with the station for many years, and when Marvin Luehrs, then owner of KTTN, decided to retire John purchased the station. John is Married to Carol Anthony who also works for KTTN as the Traffic Director.