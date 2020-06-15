Four injured during crashes on Sunday in Linn, Carroll and Adair counties

Injury accidents were Sunday in rural Linn, Carroll, and Adair Counties.

At a location five miles northeast of Brookfield, the highway patrol said a vehicle ran off the left side of Jewel Drive, struck a ditch, and overturned. The driver, 22 year old Charles Moore of New Boston, received minor injuries. A passenger, 35 year old Tina Slaughter, had moderate injuries. Both were taken by ambulance to Pershing Memorial Hospital. The highway patrol said the driver was using a safety device while the passenger was not. The vehicle was demolished in the (5:15pm wreck)

A Carrollton resident was injured last night when a pickup went of East Sunset Drive at Hale (in northern Carroll County) and struck an embankment. A passenger,

23 year old Dakoda Hendricks, received what the highway patrol called serious injuries. The report shows he was taken to the Research Medical Center of Kansas City. The driver was listed as 22 year old Brandon Boin of Bosworth. He apparently wasn’t hurt.

A trooper noted Boin and Hendricks were not using seat belts. The pickup was demolished in the wreck (at 8:45 pm Sunday night)

Three miles west of Brashear in Adair county early yesterday, 56 year old Ronald Beeson of Kirksville received moderate injuries when the vehicle he was driving ran off Highway 6 and overturned. Beeson was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center. He was using a seat belt. The vehicle had moderate damage in the (1 am) wreck. The highway patrol accused Ronald Beeson of driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, careless and imprudent driving, and no insurance.

