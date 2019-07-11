Four from Kansas City plead guilty to armed robberies

Four Kansas City, Missouri, residents have pleaded guilty in federal court to their roles in a series of armed robberies.

Brion L. McDonald, 30, and Felicia D. Green, 42, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough. McDonald pleaded guilty to one count of robbery. Green pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to commit robbery and to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Co-defendant Clyde H. Jackson, Jr., 30, pleaded guilty to seven counts of robbery, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Co-defendant Thomas E. Davis, 42, pleaded guilty on July 1, 2019, to five counts of robbery and to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

The defendants each admitted they were part of a group of individuals committing armed robberies in the Kansas City, Missouri, metropolitan area.

Jackson, Davis, and Green were involved in the armed robberies of Family Dollar, 5242 Blue Ridge Blvd. in Kansas City, on Jan. 12, 2018; Dollar General Store, 8716 Blue Ridge Blvd. in Kansas City, on Jan. 20, 2018; Family Dollar, 9120 E. 35th Street South in Independence, Missouri, on Jan. 22, 2018; and Family Dollar, 3017 Prospect Ave. in Kansas City, on Jan. 26, 2018 (Davis discharged a firearm during this robbery).

Jackson and McDonald each admitted he was involved in the armed robbery of Pizza Hut, 7624 Wornall Road in Kansas City, on March 19, 2018.

Davis was also involved in the armed robbery of Dollar General Store, 9101 E. 63rd St. in Raytown, Missouri, on Oct. 25, 2017. Davis brandished a knife during that robbery.

Jackson admitted he also was involved in an attempted robbery of the Pizza Hut at 7624 Wornall Road on March 20, 2018, and of Dollar General, 5008 N.E. Parvin Road in Kansas City, on March 20, 2018. Jackson also admitted that he was in possession of a Glock .45-caliber pistol and various rounds of ammunition on March 23, 2018. Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Jackson has prior felony convictions for larceny and robbery.

Under the terms of their plea agreements, Jackson and Davis are each subject to a sentence of at least 20 years in federal prison without parole, up to 30 years in federal prison without parole. Sentencing hearings for Jackson and Davis will be on Nov. 7, 2019. Sentencing hearings for Green and McDonald will be on Nov. 25, 2019.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily A. Morgan. It was investigated by the FBI, the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, the Independence, Mo., Police Department, and the Raytown, Mo., Police Department.