Four from Cameron injured when SUV goes into ditch

Four Cameron residents were hurt Sunday morning when a sports utility vehicle went into a ditch east of Cameron.

The driver, 37-year old Clint Riddle, and passengers, five-year-old Clinton Riddle, eight-year-old Kaylee Riddle, and 13-year old Rachel Gehrs, all of Cameron, were taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The accident happened one mile east of Cameron on Route BB as the SUV was westbound when it went off the road and hit a ditch. The vehicle had moderate damage.

The three passengers were using safety devices but the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.