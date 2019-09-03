Four die in traffic crashes over 2019 Labor Day holiday weekend

Four people died in traffic crashes during the 2019 Labor Day holiday weekend. Last year, there were 11 fatalities. The 2019 counting period for the Labor Day holiday ran from 6 p.m., Friday, August 30, through 11:59 p.m., Monday, September 2, 2019.

2019 Labor Day Holiday Traffic Statistics

Crashes 309 Injuries 107 Fatalities 4 Driving While Intoxicated 116 Drug Arrests 95

2019 Labor Day Holiday Boating Statistics

Crashes 13 Injuries 4 Fatalities 0 Boating While Intoxicated 10 Drug Arrests 16

During the 2018 counting period, the Patrol investigated 257 traffic crashes, which included 119 injuries and seven of the 11 fatalities. Troopers made 113 arrests for driving while intoxicated last year.

Over the Labor Day holiday 2018, troopers investigated seven boating crashes involving three injuries and no fatalities; and arrested 15 people for boating while intoxicated on the state’s rivers and lakes. There were no drownings over the 2018 Labor Day holiday weekend.

Troopers investigated all four of the fatal traffic crashes over the 2019 Labor Day holiday weekend. Two fatal traffic crashes occurred in the Troop C, Weldon Spring, Missouri, area, and one fatal traffic crash occurred in each of the Troop B, Macon, Missouri, and Troop I, Rolla, Missouri, areas.

One fatal crash occurred on Friday, August 30, 2019. Allen M. Coggins, 22, of St. Clair, MO, died when his vehicle was struck by two separate vehicles following an earlier single-vehicle crash. The initial crash left Coggins’ vehicle facing eastbound in the westbound lanes. The crash occurred on Interstate 44 at Big Bend Boulevard in St. Louis County. Kirkwood Fire Rescue personnel pronounced Coggins dead at the scene. Coggins was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. No other injuries occurred. The Kirkwood Fire and Rescue and Kirkwood Police Department also responded.

The remaining three fatal crashes occurred on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Brandon T. Gramc, 22, of Palmyra, MO, died when the vehicle he was driving traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a utility pole and overturned. The crash occurred on Missouri Highway 168 west of Palmyra in Marion County. It is unknown whether or not Gramc was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Dr. Hemal Patel pronounced Gramc dead at Hannibal Regional Hospital. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department and Palmyra Fire Department also responded.

Nicholas J. Easton, 40, of Paragould, AR, died when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving causing it to overturn. The crash occurred on Missouri Route ZZ west of Jadwin, MO, in Dent County. Easton was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected. Dr. Lambird pronounced Easton dead at Salem Hospital.

Stanley C. Fluegel, 59, of Arnold, MO, died when another vehicle made a left turn in front of the motorcycle he was operating. The crash occurred on Old Missouri Highway 21 north of Enchanted Forest Drive in Jefferson County. Fluegel was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Medical staff pronounced Fluegel dead at Mercy Hospital South.

One person drowned over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Lloyd D. Randle, 18, of Jefferson City, MO, drowned after driving his vehicle into the Missouri River from the Noren Access on August 30, 2019. Callaway County Medical Examiner Stacy Huck pronounced Randle dead at 9:29 p.m. on August 30. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Dive Team recovered Randle’s body on September 2, 2019. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Callaway County Sheriff’s Office, and Jefferson City Fire Department assisted at the scene.