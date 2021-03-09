Four chosen for Grundy Electric Cooperative Youth Leadership Program

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Four delegates have been selected for Grundy Electric Cooperative’s Youth Leadership Contest.

They are high school juniors Kate Rogers of South Harrison R-2, Colton Roy of Trenton R-9, Kinslee Stokely of Princeton R-5, and Marissa Meek of Ridgeway R-5.

The leadership conference in Washington, D. C. Was canceled due to COVID-19. Each delegate will receive a $500 scholarship to attend a trade school or college upon high school graduation.

Judges from the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives and Plate City Electric Cooperative selected the delegates after interviewing nine finalists via Zoom. The finalists were selected from applications submitted describing a student’s community involvement, school activities, achievements, references, and an essay.

Area high school juniors from eight school districts participated in the Grundy Electric Cooperative’s Youth Leadership Contest.

