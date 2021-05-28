Four charged in Daviess County in case regarding theft of a skid steer from Altamont

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Four individuals have been charged in Daviess County after the sheriff’s office received a report of a skid steer being stolen from Altamont on May 27th.

Online court information shows 35-year-old Patrick Michael Wright of Kansas City, 38-year-old Patience Destinie Giersdorf of Kansas City, 32-year-old John Dale Mackey of Kansas City, and 40-year-old George David Rainey of Pattonsburg have each been charged with felony stealing of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft. Wright and Rainey have also been charged with felony tampering with first-degree motor vehicle and misdemeanor receiving stolen property. Giersdorf and Mackey face felony charges of unlawful possession of a firearm; unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair, or sale of an illegal weapon; and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Mackey also faces misdemeanor driving while revoked/suspended, second or third offense.

Bond has been denied for each. They are to submit to any form of drug or alcohol testing immediately upon request by the court or any member of law enforcement.

Probable cause statements from Dalton Youtsey with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office say deputies followed a sport utility vehicle as well as a pickup truck pulling a trailer with a skid steer to the Winston Trex Mart. The truck was confirmed as stolen from Bethany, and a Kansas license plate on the trailer was determined to be stolen from Parkville. Youtsey says the suspects did not know who the owner of the skid steer was.

Drug paraphernalia was allegedly located in the SUV, including glass pipes, torch lighters, and small baggies. A sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun was also allegedly found in the SUV.

