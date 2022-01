Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department Board will have two races for the April 5th election.

Four candidates filed for two positions lasting four years. They are Incumbent Cari Blackburn, Amy May, Jewell Harris, and Stacey McCullough.

Two candidates filed for an unexpired two-year term. Those candidates are Korynn Skipper and Kenneth Weaver.

Grundy County Health Department Board Member Phillip Ray is not seeking re-election.

