Four area students are finalist in Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation national scholarship

Four high school students from this area are in the running for a national scholarship offered by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation.

Announced as 2019 semifinalists for the scholarship are Werthen Gass of Trenton, Kylie Willett of Princeton, Mardee Sadowksy of North Harrison at Eagleville, and Sydney Baxter of Chillicothe High School.

Those four are among 1,900 high school seniors who have been selected as semifinalists from a pool of more than 95,000 applications.

According to the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, the semi-finalists were determined based on their academic excellence, leadership and service demonstrated in their school and community activities. Next, the semifinalists are to complete phase two of the application process – including essays, recommendations, and transcripts.

An independent selection committee will review those applications and select 250 regional finalists by the end of January who then will participate in online or in-person interviews. In March, 150 Coca-Cola scholars will be announced. They receive a 20 thousand dollar scholarship; then go to Atlanta, Georgia in April for a banquet and leadership development institute that is facilitated by scholarship alumni.

The Coca-Cola Scholars Program is described as one of the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based scholarships of its kind. It’s a joint effort of Coca-Cola bottlers across the United States – including the local Trenton Coca-Cola and the CoCoca-Colaompany.

Counting the 2019 class, 69-million dollars worth of scholarships will have been awarded to 6,150 recipients nationwide over 31 years. The foundations’ president-elect says the Coca-Cola system is dedicated to giving back to the communities they serve.