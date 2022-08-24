Four area schools in northern Missouri report first-day enrollment numbers

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two area schools joined those who started classes on Tuesday with the first day of school on Wednesday, August 24th. Here are the first-day enrollment numbers.

Spickard R-2 had a first-day enrollment of 18 students in kindergarten through fifth grade. There are no students in sixth grade. August 24th’s total is down six from last year’s first day. The largest grade at Spickard is first with seven students, and there is one student in third grade.

Gilman City R-4 began August 24th with 174 students in preschool through 12th grade. That includes 80 students in kindergarten through sixth grade, 71 in seventh through 12th grade, and 23 in preschool. Preschool includes three and four-year-olds. For the remaining students, the largest grade is kindergarten with 19 students. The smallest grade at Gilman City is third with five students.

North Harrison R-3’s opening day enrollment on August 23rd was 214 in preschool through 12th grade. That includes 121 students at the elementary school and 93 at the middle school and high school. There are 26 preschool students. For the remaining students, the largest grade is seventh with 20 students. The smallest grade at North Harrison is first with nine students.

Gallatin R-5 had a first-day enrollment on August 22nd of 583 students in preschool through 12th grade. That includes 248 students in preschool through fourth grade, 166 at the middle school, and 170 at the high school.