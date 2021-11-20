Four area health departments report on new cases of COVID-19

Five COVID-19 cases have been added for Harrison County. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that, as of November 18th, there were 1,342 cases total, and 34 were active. There had been 1,074 confirmed cases and 268 probable cases.

The Livingston County Health Center reports 10 COVID-19 cases have been added since November 12th, raising the total to 2,390. There are 13 active cases.

Nine COVID-19 cases have been added for Putnam County since November 9th. The health department reports 699 cases total. The number of active cases decreased by seven to nine. There have been 19 COVID-19-related deaths. The Putnam County Health Department notes commonly reported signs and symptoms include a runny nose, a headache, sneezing, a sore throat, a persistent cough, a throat tickle, and body aches.

The Sullivan County Health Department confirms one COVID-19 case since November 18th, bringing the total to 1,287. There are six active cases.