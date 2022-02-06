Four area health departments report on new cases of COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Eight COVID-19 cases have been added for Harrison County since February 2nd, raising the total to 1,942. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates that, as of February 3rd, there were 19 active cases. There had been 1,507 confirmed cases and 435 probable cases.

The Sullivan County Health Department confirms seven additional COVID-19 cases since February 3rd, bringing the total to 1,659. There are 28 active cases.

The Livingston County Health Center reports four COVID-19 cases have been added since February 3rd, raising the total to 3,258. The number of active cases went down by seven to 224.

Four COVID-19 cases have been added for Mercer County since February 2nd: two confirmed and two probable. The health department reports 329 confirmed cases total and 385 probable cases. The combined total is 714. The number of active cases dropped by two to 16.

