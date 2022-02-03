Four area health departments report on new cases of COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

COVID-19 cases have increased by 52 for Grundy County since January 27th. The health department February 1st reported 2,477 cases total. The number of active cases decreased by 44 to 116. There had been 96 cases in the previous seven days. There had been 63 COVID-19-related deaths reported. The Grundy County Health Department now includes reinfections and home test results in its case report.

Seven COVID-19 cases have been added for Mercer County since January 31st. Three were confirmed cases, and four were probable. The health department reports 327 total confirmed cases and 383 probable. The overall total is 710. There are 18 active cases.

The Sullivan County Health Department February 2nd confirmed six additional COVID-19 cases since February 1st. That brought the total to 1,645. The number of active cases dropped by one to 32. There were 42.4% of Sullivan County residents who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Two COVID-19 cases have been added for Harrison County since January 31st. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates that, as of February 1st, there were 1,926 cases total. The number of active cases dropped by five to 10. There had been 1,491 confirmed cases and 435 probable.

Related