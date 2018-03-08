Foster Adopt Connect to hold grand opening in Chillicothe

A nonprofit specializing in solving problems for children and families involved in and affected by the child welfare system has relocated to Chillicothe.

Foster Adopt Connect will hold a grand opening at its new location at 409 Washington Street in Chillicothe the morning of March 19th at 10 o’clock. The public is invited to attend the event, which will include a ribbon cutting and refreshments.

Foster Adopt Connect’s northwest Missouri office was established in Cameron in 2016. It provided direct services to children and families through its Sammy’s Window program as well as onsite supervised visitation facilities, advocacy, and training for foster and adoptive families.

The nonprofit outgrew its space in Cameron by fall 2017 and decided to move to Chillicothe. Founder and Chief Executive Officer Lori Ross says Foster Adopt Connect has transitioned from a volunteer-driven team to a paid professional staff.

More information about Foster Adopt Connect can be found on their Facebook page or website.

