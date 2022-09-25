Forty two year old woman taken to Wright Memorial Hospital after crashing minivan

Local News September 25, 2022September 25, 2022 KTTN News
Accident-Crash graphic
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

A Maysville resident received serious injuries in a two-vehicle accident Friday near Jamesport.

The driver, Forty-two-year-old Tiffany Lipai was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. The other driver, 29-year-old Sayyadina Uehling of Polo, was not reported hurt.

The accident happened early Friday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 6 and Route F as Lipai was driving a mini-van on a northbound section of Highway 6. Ms. Uehling was driving a pickup truck west on Route F when the front driver’s side of the minivan hit the rear of the pickup truck in the intersection.

Both vehicles were demolished. Uehling was wearing a seat belt but Lipai was not.

Post Views: 717
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.