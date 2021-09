Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Forty-six volunteers worked on 16 projects in Princeton and Mercer for Serve Mercer County on August 28th.

Spokesperson Lori Kiehl reports a ramp was built, a deck was sealed, brush was cleared, outbuildings were painted, and gutters and drainage work were done for homeowners. Other projects included the Cow Palace community building and city benches being painted, and gardens being cleaned.

