Fort Osage High School named “School of Excellence” by ACT’s American College Application Campaign

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Fort Osage High School received national recognition for its work to increase the number of high school seniors applying to college through the Apply Missouri program.

The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development (MDHEWD) awarded Fort Osage and Missouri College Advising Corps (MCAC) Advisor Ashley Ginger with the 2020 American College Application Campaign School of Excellence Award during the district school board meeting on Tuesday, April 13.

“Many students need extra support to help them find their best fit for college, and to actually guide them through the application process,” said Jessica Duren, Assistant Commissioner for Communications & Outreach. “Of 78 schools hosting Apply Missouri events, Fort Osage stood out this year for innovative ideas and extra effort to reach its high school seniors.”

Ashley Ginger received recognition for going above and beyond to serve students during the pandemic. She hosted several virtual and in-person events, with attending students submitting at least two college applications a piece. A plaque and certificate were awarded to Ashley during the presentation.

The American College Application Campaign (ACAC), which is part of ACT’s Center for Equity in Learning, selected Fort Osage based on three criteria:

its commitment to student success;

for serving as an exemplary model within the state’s college application campaign; and

for timely submission of data.

ACAC Director Lisa King said, “Congratulations to Fort Osage for its vision and leadership—you’ve led the way in your community, your state, and for the nation. We are thrilled to take this moment to recognize your impactful work, especially in difficult times. We join you in celebrating the achievements of the class of 2021.”

More than 5,600 high schools nationwide hosted a College Application Campaign event, with more than 363,000 seniors submitting at least one college application during events.

Related