Forsyth man indicted for Springfield bank robbery

A Forsyth, Mo., man was indicted by a federal grand jury today for robbing a Springfield bank.

Richard Campbell, 59, was charged in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield. The indictment alleges that Campbell robbed Guaranty Bank, 1905 W. Kearney St., in Springfield, on Jan. 5, 2024.

The charge contained in this indictment is simply an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charge must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney James J. Kelleher. It was investigated by the Springfield, Mo., Police Department and the FBI.

