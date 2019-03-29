Former youth pastor indicted for producing child pornography

A former Pineville, Mo., youth pastor was indicted by a federal grand jury for producing child pornography.

Ryan Daniel Crawford, 32, currently a resident of Jacksonville, Arkansas, was charged with producing child pornography between November 29 and December 18, 2017. Crawford was formerly the associate pastor at First Baptist Church in Pineville.

The charge contained in this indictment is simply an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charge must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Miller. It was investigated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crime Task Force, and the Pineville, Mo., Police Department.