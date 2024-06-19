Former university IT director pleads guilty to $2.1 million fraud

Share To Your Social Network

Ronald Simpson, the former IT director of a St. Louis-area university, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding his employer and an IT equipment supplier in a $2.1 million fraud scheme. Simpson, 54, of St. Peters, Missouri, admitted to one felony count of wire fraud in U.S. District Court in St. Louis.

Simpson, responsible for repairing and replacing defective IT equipment at multiple university locations, began his scheme around November 29, 2018. He falsely claimed the need for hundreds of IT equipment items, received approval to purchase them, and subsequently sold the equipment to a third party. This part of the scheme resulted in the misappropriation of at least one million dollars from the university.

Additionally, Simpson fraudulently obtained 56 items from the university’s IT supplier by falsely asserting that the originally supplied equipment was defective. He then sold both the original and replacement equipment. The supplier, deceived by Simpson’s misrepresentations, sent a total of $780,233 worth of replacement IT equipment to the university.

In total, Simpson received $2,188,704 for IT equipment that belonged to the university and its supplier.

Simpson is scheduled for sentencing on September 17. The wire fraud charge carries a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The FBI investigated the case, with extensive cooperation from Simpson’s former employer and the IT supplier. Assistant U.S. Attorney Derek Wiseman is prosecuting the case.

Related