Former Trenton woman charged with murder in Sydney Loofe case

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Two longtime suspects in the killing of a 24-year-old Lincoln, Nebraska woman have been charged with first-degree murder.

Authorities announced the charges Monday against 51-year-old Aubrey Trail and 23-year-old Bailey Boswell, both of Wilber, Nebraska. Officials previously listed Boswell with a Trenton address as recently as 2016.

Trail has publicly acknowledged that he is responsible for the death of Sydney Loofe, who went missing in November. Loofe’s body was found in a rural Clay County, Nebraska field in December.

Trail and Boswell have been in the Saline County jail on unrelated charges since late November and have long been considered suspects.

They also were charged Monday with felony improper disposal of human skeletal remains. Boswell and Trail will appear in Saline County District Court Tuesday, June 12.

