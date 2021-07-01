Former Trenton resident promoted to Deputy Fire Marshal of Johnson County Fire District 1

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A former Trenton resident has been promoted to Deputy Fire Marshal of the Johnson County Fire District 1 of Gardner, Kansas.

Chief Bradly Ralston received the official placement of a new badge at a pinning ceremony last week.

Ralston began his career as a volunteer firefighter with Gardner Public Safety and joined Fire District 1 in 2008. He joined the department as a full-time firefighter in 2011. He worked his way through the ranks as a master firefighter and joined the Prevention Division in 2020 as an inspector.

Ralston also served in the United States Army for five years.

Ralston is the son of retired Trenton Fire Chief Tony and Marlene Ralston, who attended the ceremony with his wife, Cassy, and two daughters, Madison and Mackenzie.

