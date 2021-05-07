Former Tina-Avalon physical education teacher pleads “Not Guilty” to rape, sodomy and sexual contact

A former Tina-Avalon R-2 physical education teacher accused of having sexual contact with a student entered a plea of not guilty in the Associate Division of Carroll County Circuit Court Wednesday.
Twenty-five-year-old Preston McMullen of Smithton was continued to June 16th.
McMullen has been charged with the felonies of sodomy or attempted sodomy—first degree, statutory rape—second degree, and sexual contact with a student.
A probable cause statement from Detective Heidi Morgan with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old student came to McMullen’s residence in Hale in late March or early April 2020. McMullen had allegedly sent the student direct messages on Instagram before that.
(Photo via Facebook)