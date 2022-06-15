Former teacher in Braymer School District pleads “Not Guilty” in case involving sex crimes

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Utica man accused of sending nude photos and videos to students while he was a teacher and coach at the Braymer C-4 School District entered pleas of not guilty in two cases in Caldwell County June 14th. Twenty-nine-year-old Zachary Wayman Douglas is also accused of having sexual contact with a student.

Online court information shows Douglas waived formal arraignment. His application for change of venue was sustained, and the cases were transferred to DeKalb County. A plea or trial setting is scheduled for July 8th.

In one case, Douglas was charged with felony sexual misconduct involving a child under 15. He also was charged with misdemeanors, including four counts of furnish pornographic material or attempt to furnish to a minor and one count of first degree sexual misconduct.

In another case, Douglas was charged with felonies, including three counts of first degree sexual abuse, three counts of sexual contact with a student, two counts of child molestation, and one count of second degree statutory sodomy. He also was charged with the misdemeanors of furnish pornographic material or attempt to furnish to a minor and first degree sexual assault.

Probable cause statements say the alleged incidents occurred from July 2021 to March 2022.