Former teacher facing child sex charges appears in court

A former teacher at Cameron High School charged with felonies allegedly involving children appeared in the Associate Division of Clinton County Circuit Court Friday.

The state filed an amended complaint, and 39-year-old William Derek Williams waived an arraignment and a preliminary hearing. He has been charged with three counts each of possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a minor as well as one count of second-degree statutory sodomy.

The case was bound over to Division One for formal arraignment Tuesday, December 4th.