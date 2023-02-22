Former sports director for KTTN, who was serving 20-year sentence with Missouri Department of Corrections, dies in prison

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A former, long-time morning announcer and Sports Director for KTTN, Gene Pattie, died February 11th. He was 74.

The Missouri Department of Corrections reports he was pronounced dead at Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron. He died of apparent natural causes.

Pattie was serving a 20-year sentence after pleading guilty in January 2014 to four criminal counts in Mercer County including first-degree assault involving serious physical injury, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary, and kidnapping involving inflicting an injury and terrorizing, all from May 10th, 2013, at the Dave Niemeyer residence in Mercer. He was received into the Department of Corrections on January 16th, 2014.

A private graveside service for Eugene Pattie will be in the Evergreen Cemetery of DeWitt.

Memorial contributions may be made to the HELP Cancer Fund in care of the Bittiker Funeral Home of Carrollton.

(Photo courtesy Missouri Department of Corrections)

