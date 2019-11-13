The former secretary/treasurer of the Plattsburg Special Road District was indicted by a federal grand jury today for stealing from the agency.

Ava Lea Langner, 58, of Lathrop, Missouri, was charged with theft from an agency receiving federal funds in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to a public report issued by the Missouri State Auditor, at least $286,615 was misappropriated from the district from 2011 to 2018.

Today’s indictment alleges that Langner stole more than $5,000 from the road district from May 1, 2016, to April 30, 2017. Langner allegedly made unauthorized payments to her personal business, Langner Enterprises, LLC, to her personal credit card, and to other vendors for personal expenses. Langner was able to write checks, electronically transfer funds, and otherwise make payments using funds from a checking account owned by the road district.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Leigh Farmakidis and Thomas M. Larson. It was investigated by the FBI, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Missouri State Auditor.

