Jill Eaton reports she accepted a position as the clerk for the probate division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

That position is at the Courthouse and within the office of Associate Circuit Court Judge Steve Hudson.

Mrs. Eaton was elected public administrator for Grundy county in 2012, taking office in January of 2013. She was re-elected last November and had started those duties in January, her third term as the public administrator.

