Former prosecuting attorney in Missouri pleads guilty to sexual contact with a defendant, lying to FBI

The former municipal prosecuting attorney for Jefferson County, Missouri pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges and admitted having sexual contact with a defendant and then lying about it to the FBI.

James Isaac “Ike” Crabtree, 40, pleaded guilty to two counts: deprivation of rights under color of law, namely the woman’s right to bodily integrity, and making false statements to the FBI.

Crabtree admitted in court that on March 8, 2021, he engaged in sexual contact with a woman who had multiple pending cases in front of the municipal court. He also admitted lying to FBI agents in a March 3, 2022 interview when he denied kissing and touching the victim and directing her to undress in his office.

The civil rights charge carries a penalty of up to a year in prison, a $100,000 fine, or both. The charge of lying to the FBI carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Crabtree is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 15.

The FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Hal Goldsmith is prosecuting the case.