Former police officer indicted for sexually assaulting a female crime victim

National News June 15, 2022June 15, 2022 KTTN News
Gavel with word indictment news graphic
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

A former police officer with the Memphis Police Department was charged in an indictment unsealed in the Western District of Tennessee for sexually assaulting a woman while he was on duty.

According to the indictment, Bridges Randle, 47, who has also used the names Ajamu Abiola Banjoko and Oluwafemi Abiola Banjoko, sexually assaulted the woman after he was dispatched to a vandalism call at the woman’s residence on June 24. 

Randle is charged with committing a civil rights offense that included aggravated sexual abuse. If convicted, Randle faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. 

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy Jr. for the Western District of Tennessee, and Special Agent in Charge Douglas Korneski for the FBI Memphis Field Office made the announcement.

This case is being investigated by the FBI’s Memphis Field Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Pritchard for the Western District of Tennessee and Trial Attorneys Maura White and Andrew Manns of the Criminal Section of the Civil Rights Division are prosecuting the case.

Post Views: 139
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.