Former Newtown-Harris High School teacher named CEO and manager of Iowa State Fair

A former Newtown-Harris High School teacher and coach has been named chief executive officer and manager of the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines. Jeremy Parsons’s appointment will be effective in early March.

Gary Slater had been CEO since 2001 and announced his retirement in October.

Parsons was at Newtown-Harris from August 1999 to May 2010. He served as the executive director of the Missouri State Fair Foundation before being named the CEO and manager of the Clay County Fair of Spencer, Iowa in 2011.

Parsons has more than 30 years of fair experience. He spent time as a seasonal employee at the Iowa State Fair and Missouri State Fair of Sedalia. He also spent time as a volunteer at the Decatur County, Fair of Leon, Iowa.

Parsons just completed his time as chairman of the International Association of Fairs and Expos. He received the Fairman of the Year Award from the Association of Iowa Fairs in December. He graduated from the International Association of Fairs and Expos Institute of Fair Management and is a certified fair executive. He is a past president of the Mid-West Fairs Association.

