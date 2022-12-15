Former Missouri State Highway Patrol employee indicted for accepting bribes

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A former supervisory motor vehicle inspector with the Missouri State Highway Patrol was indicted in U.S. District Court Wednesday and accused of taking cash bribes.

Larry S. Conrad’s primary duty was to perform motor vehicle inspections at the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop C facility in south St. Louis County and sign and certify forms required for motor vehicle owners to apply for original Missouri Certificates of Title.

The indictment accuses Conrad of taking cash bribes ranging from $40 to $160 to pass vehicles, often falsifying certificates to indicate no apparent damage when there was visible damage to the vehicle being inspected. Conrad had owners place the cash bribes in the driver’s side door pocket, the indictment says. Conrad also took bribes ranging up to $300 to sign and certify inspection forms for vehicles that he never saw or inspected, the indictment says.

Conrad, 67, was indicted on one felony charge of using a facility in interstate commerce, a cellular telephone, to facilitate his bribery scheme which was unlawful under Missouri statutes prohibiting acceding to corruption and official misconduct.

The case was investigated by the FBI, with the cooperation of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Hal Goldsmith is prosecuting the case.

