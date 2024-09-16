Former Missouri prison employee pleads not guilty to drug charges

A former employee of a Missouri state prison, Steven M. Reminger, 53, appeared in U.S. District Court on Friday to face federal drug charges.

Reminger, who was indicted on September 12, pleaded not guilty to three felony charges: conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances, attempt to possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances, and making a false statement.

The indictment claims that the drug conspiracy began in November 2021. It also alleges that on November 8, 2021, Reminger provided a false name to U.S. Postal Service employees when applying for a Post Office Box in Farmington, Missouri. His attempt to possess controlled substances allegedly occurred on May 24 and 25, 2022. A forfeiture allegation states that $19,000 in cash, knives, and cellular phones were seized on May 25, 2022.

Charges in an indictment are accusations, not proof of guilt. Every defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

If convicted, Reminger could face a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine, or both for the drug charges. The charge of making a false statement carries a potential penalty of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The case is being investigated by the Missouri Department of Corrections Office of Professional Standards, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Rebar is leading the prosecution.

Post Views: 548