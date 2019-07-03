Former Missouri postal carrier sentenced for stealing mail, drug trafficking

A former postal carrier was sentenced in federal court for stealing mail from dozens of residents and for possessing methamphetamine to distribute.

Brandy Manning, 40, of Liberty, Missouri, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to six years in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered Manning to pay $3,993 in restitution.

Manning, who was employed as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service from June 9, 2007, to June 5, 2017, pleaded guilty on Jan. 17, 2019, to one count of mail theft by a postal employee and one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Manning admitted that she stole driver’s licenses mailed to customers on her route, as well as credit cards, debit cards, rebate cards, checks, and other mail matter. Manning also admitted that she used the stolen identifications, credit and debit cards, and checks to unlawfully purchase items and to create counterfeit checks.

Brandy Manning was arrested by Kansas City, Mo., police officers on Feb. 21, 2017. She was in possession of dozens of items she stole from the U.S. Postal mail in her position as a U.S. Postal mail carrier. Police recovered from her personal truck: 14 driver’s licenses issued to different people; 15 credit/debit cards issued to different people; 15 gift cards; 12 personal or business checks issued to/from different people; a counterfeit check bearing information matching a stolen check and driver’s license; four receipts related to fraudulent uses of stolen cards; a Missouri Bar card belonging to another person; a health insurance card issued to another person; a physician certificate belonging to another person; a vehicle registration renewal receipt for another person; and unopened mail – in all, items in 45 other people’s names and addresses. Manning also possessed an oxycodone tablet for which she did not have a prescription.

When interviewed after this arrest, Manning admitted to police that she used methamphetamine, cocaine, opiates, “just about everything.” Manning did not return to work at the U.S. Postal Service after her arrest. She was separated from employment on June 5, 2017.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service and U.S. Postal Service, Office of Inspector General sent questionnaires to all the identifiable victims and everyone on Manning’s postal route. The agencies received a total of 54 victim impact responses.

Manning was again arrested on May 3, 2017, by a Cass County sheriff’s deputy after Manning left the scene of an accident in which she rear-ended a stopped vehicle. Deputies searched her truck and found a loaded Smith & Wesson .40-caliber handgun, a second loaded firearm magazine, a box of 100 rounds of .40-caliber ammunition, .56 grams of cocaine; 1.83 grams of marijuana, 26.229 grams of pure methamphetamine, 414 Alprazolam pills, drug paraphernalia, $1,593, three cell phones; three debit cards issued to other people, and unopened mail addressed to another person.