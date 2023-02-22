Former Missouri man, working as a cabaret singer, arrested in Mexico for producing child pornography

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A former Missouri man who moved to Mexico and lived under another name has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges related to producing child pornography.

Wyatt Christopher Maxwell, of Kansas City, also known as “Louis Whitaker,” 23, was charged in a five-count indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Feb. 7, 2023. That indictment has been unsealed and made public upon Maxwell’s arrest in Mexico on Feb. 14, 2023, and an initial court appearance in the Central District of California (in Los Angeles, Calif.) on Feb. 16, 2023.

Maxwell lived in Kansas City, Mo., at the time of the alleged offenses, but afterward moved to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where he went by the name “Louis Whitaker” as a cabaret singer.

The federal indictment alleges that Maxwell used a minor victim to produce child pornography between July 31, 2020, and Feb. 1, 2021. The indictment also alleges that Maxwell transported the minor victim across state lines from Kansas to Missouri to engage in illegal sexual activity.

Maxwell is also charged with two counts of distributing child pornography over the internet and one count of possessing child pornography.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine A. Connelly. It was investigated by the FBI and the Overland Park, Kan., Police Department.

Related