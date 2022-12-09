Former Missouri correctional officer indicted on civil rights and child pornography charges

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A former correctional officer at a Missouri prison was indicted Wednesday on a civil rights charge and two counts of possession of child pornography.

Carl Hart, 36, of Farmington, was a corrections officer at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre at the time of the alleged assault, the indictment says.

The indictment says that on Oct. 28, 2021, Hart deprived an inmate of the right to be free from the unreasonable force by assaulting him while he did not pose a threat to anyone. The inmate was injured, the indictment says.

The indictment also says Hart possessed child pornography between roughly April 21, 2018, and June 29, 2022.

Hart is also facing three child pornography charges in St. Francois County Circuit Court.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Krug is prosecuting the case.

