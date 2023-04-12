Former letter carrier in Missouri sentenced to probation and restitution for stealing checks

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig on Tuesday sentenced a former U.S. Postal Service letter carrier who stole two checks in St. Louis, Missouri to five years of probation and ordered him to repay $33,996.

Judge Fleissig also ordered Marquan Long, 28, to complete 40 hours of community service. The advisory sentencing guidelines ranged from probation to six months behind bars.

Long pleaded guilty in January to the theft of mail by an employee of the U.S. Post Office. He admitted that on May 30, 2019, while working as a carrier in St. Louis, he stole two envelopes containing checks from the mail. A Long associate deposited a $29,019 check into an account belonging to Long’s girlfriend at a credit union. That check was mailed to an address in south St. Louis.

The second check, for $4,977, was originally mailed by a St. Louis woman and deposited into an account in Chicago about two weeks later.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Linda Lane, who prosecuted the case, told Judge Fleissig in court Tuesday that Long had violated the trust of the public, who rely on the mail to conduct business.

The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General conducted the investigation.

