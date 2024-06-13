Former IRS employee indicted for fraudulent tax returns in Kansas City

Share To Your Social Network

A former IRS employee has been indicted by a federal grand jury for preparing fraudulent tax returns that illegally claimed more than $200,000 in refunds for her clients.

Sandra D. Mondaine, 64, of Grandview, Missouri, was charged in a 39-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday, June 11. Mondaine previously worked for the IRS as a contact representative before retiring.

The federal indictment charges Mondaine with 39 counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation and filing of false and fraudulent income tax returns. The indictment alleges that Mondaine assisted at least 11 individuals in filing at least 39 false and fraudulent income tax returns for the tax years 2018 through 2021. The tax loss associated with those false returns is approximately $237,329.

The federal income tax returns prepared by Mondaine allegedly included fraudulent filing status, fraudulent Schedules A (Itemized Deductions), fraudulent Schedules D (Capital Gains and Losses), and fraudulent Forms 5695 (Residential Energy Credits). By including these and other fraudulent items on the client’s tax returns, the indictment says, Mondaine was able to manufacture substantial refunds to her clients that they would not have been entitled to if the returns had been accurately prepared.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul S. Becker. It was investigated by IRS-Criminal Investigation.

Related